Forrest Park, GA native, Air Force A1C Rashaine Boykin has been decorated with the Air Force Commendation Medal.
|06.06.2024
|06.07.2024 01:02
|B-Roll
|926501
|240607-D-ZZ999-1065
|DOD_110363409
|00:00:10
|US
|0
|0
This work, Rashaine Boykin Has Been Decorated with the Air Force Commendation Medal-1, by SN connor engelmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
