PALS 24: Wrap-Up

Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Republic of Korea Marine Corps, and senior leaders with a shared interest in the security of the Indo-Pacific region take part in the 10th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2024, Seoul, South Korea, 3-5 June, 2024. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among Allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year's symposium hosted senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)
|06.07.2024
|06.07.2024 00:20
|Video Productions
|926495
|260607-M-VM027-1001
|DOD_110363348
|00:01:58
|SEOUL, KR
|0
|0
