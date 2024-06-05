Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PALS 24: Wrap-Up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    06.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Dillon Buck 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Republic of Korea Marine Corps, and senior leaders with a shared interest in the security of the Indo-Pacific region take part in the 10th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2024, Seoul, South Korea, 3-5 June, 2024. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among Allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year's symposium hosted senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 00:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926495
    VIRIN: 260607-M-VM027-1001
    Filename: DOD_110363348
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: SEOUL, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PALS 24: Wrap-Up, by Sgt Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seoul
    PALS
    ROKMC
    StrongerTogether
    Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium
    PALS24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT