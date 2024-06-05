728th MP Protection Cell Vessel Training B-Roll

U.S. Soldiers with the 552th Military Police (MP) Company, 728th MP
Battalion, 8th MP Brigade rehearse maritime security operations aboard
U. S. Army Vessel SSGT Robert T. Kuroda (LSV7) on Joint Base Pearl
Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Mar. 07, 2024. The Soldiers were trained to be
able to protect vessels within the Indo-Pacific so that they retain their
ability to provide logistical support for exercises during Operation
Pathways. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 20:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926475
|VIRIN:
|240307-A-LG865-5701
|Filename:
|DOD_110362815
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
