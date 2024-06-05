Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    728th MP Protection Cell Vessel Training B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers with the 552th Military Police (MP) Company, 728th MP
    Battalion, 8th MP Brigade rehearse maritime security operations aboard
    U. S. Army Vessel SSGT Robert T. Kuroda (LSV7) on Joint Base Pearl
    Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Mar. 07, 2024. The Soldiers were trained to be
    able to protect vessels within the Indo-Pacific so that they retain their
    ability to provide logistical support for exercises during Operation
    Pathways. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 20:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926475
    VIRIN: 240307-A-LG865-5701
    Filename: DOD_110362815
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 728th MP Protection Cell Vessel Training B-Roll, by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Military Police

    TAGS

    8th Military Police Brigade
    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    LSV7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT