728th MP Protection Cell Vessel Training B-Roll

U.S. Soldiers with the 552th Military Police (MP) Company, 728th MP

Battalion, 8th MP Brigade rehearse maritime security operations aboard

U. S. Army Vessel SSGT Robert T. Kuroda (LSV7) on Joint Base Pearl

Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Mar. 07, 2024. The Soldiers were trained to be

able to protect vessels within the Indo-Pacific so that they retain their

ability to provide logistical support for exercises during Operation

Pathways. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)