Balikatan 24 urban operations training Reel

U.S. Marines execute urban operations training during Balikatan 24 at Paredes Air Station, Philippines, April 27, 2024. Balikatan 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. The Marines are with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division. The Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)