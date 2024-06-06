Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24 urban operations training Reel

    PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines execute urban operations training during Balikatan 24 at Paredes Air Station, Philippines, April 27, 2024. Balikatan 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. The Marines are with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division. The Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 00:31
    Category: Video Productions
    TAGS

    Joint
    Balikatan
    PMC
    3D MLR
    3D LCT
    Balikatan 24

