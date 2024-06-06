Members of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard arrived at Ft Drum for Iron Keystone 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a culmination Tri-Wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 20:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926469
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-QH938-9500
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110362563
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Members of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard arrive at Ft Drum for Iron Keystone 2024, by MSgt George Roach
