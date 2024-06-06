Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard arrive at Ft Drum for Iron Keystone 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. George Roach 

    111th Attack Wing

    Members of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard arrived at Ft Drum for Iron Keystone 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a culmination Tri-Wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment.

    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PA Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    171st ARW
    193rd SOW
    111th ATKW
    #IronKeystone2024

