    Logistics Forces prepare for remote fueling exercise

    LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. R Denise Mommens 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Active Duty fuels Airmen work together with the Army Reserves and Air National Guard preparing for a joint logistics exercise at the Lincoln Airport and Nebraska National Guard Airfield, June 5, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. This joint exercise provides a unique training opportunity for the Total Force to enhance readiness, joint operations, equipment interoperoperability, and communications. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 17:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926463
    VIRIN: 240605-Z-JF418-1002
    Filename: DOD_110362401
    Length: 00:10:24
    Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US

    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard

