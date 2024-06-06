Active Duty fuels Airmen work together with the Army Reserves and Air National Guard preparing for a joint logistics exercise at the Lincoln Airport and Nebraska National Guard Airfield, June 5, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska. This joint exercise provides a unique training opportunity for the Total Force to enhance readiness, joint operations, equipment interoperoperability, and communications. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 17:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926463
|VIRIN:
|240605-Z-JF418-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110362401
|Length:
|00:10:24
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Logistics Forces prepare for remote fueling exercise, by MSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT