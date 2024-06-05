Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day with Cannons!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Sgt. Douglas Howard, a military police officer, conducted the 21-gun salute with his company for the D-Day 80th Anniversary on 6 June 2024 at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, Omaha Beach, Colleville-sur-Mer, France.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 16:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 926462
    VIRIN: 240606-A-PT551-5028
    Filename: DOD_110362390
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day with Cannons!, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay
    stronger together
    Ever Vigilant
    DDay80

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT