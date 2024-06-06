Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Division Newport inFocus: Business Excellence

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Leif Heimbold and Shawn Procuniar

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Each month, a different area of NUWC Division Newport’s technical and business excellence will be highlighted. The theme for June is “Business Excellence,” presented by the business director, as well as the Comptroller, Contracts and Corporate Operations departments.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926450
    VIRIN: 240603-N-UM044-1001
    Filename: DOD_110362055
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    NUWC Division Newport
    inFocus
    What We Do Matters
    Business Excellence

