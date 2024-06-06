Division Newport inFocus: Business Excellence

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Each month, a different area of NUWC Division Newport’s technical and business excellence will be highlighted. The theme for June is “Business Excellence,” presented by the business director, as well as the Comptroller, Contracts and Corporate Operations departments.