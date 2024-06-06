JEMX 2024 Tactical Combat Casualty Care

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Service Members from multiple branches alongside Soldiers from multiple allied nations, participate in the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX), an annual training exercise that takes place at Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 3, 2024. JEMX2024 aids in the training for medical professionals in real life casualty combat care, the different scenarios is an opportunity for the trainees to test and improve their skills while working together with other branches and NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Josefina Garcia)