    JEMX 2024 Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Pfc. Josefina Garcia 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Service Members from multiple branches alongside Soldiers from multiple allied nations, participate in the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX), an annual training exercise that takes place at Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 3, 2024. JEMX2024 aids in the training for medical professionals in real life casualty combat care, the different scenarios is an opportunity for the trainees to test and improve their skills while working together with other branches and NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Josefina Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 17:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926449
    VIRIN: 240605-A-JT779-5238
    Filename: DOD_110362050
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JEMX 2024, Fort Cavazos

