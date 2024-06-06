U.S. Service Members from multiple branches alongside Soldiers from multiple allied nations, participate in the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX), an annual training exercise that takes place at Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 3, 2024. JEMX2024 aids in the training for medical professionals in real life casualty combat care, the different scenarios is an opportunity for the trainees to test and improve their skills while working together with other branches and NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Josefina Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 17:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926449
|VIRIN:
|240605-A-JT779-5238
|Filename:
|DOD_110362050
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JEMX 2024 Tactical Combat Casualty Care, by PFC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
