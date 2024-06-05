President Biden Delivers Remarks at the D-Day Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the D-Day Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 14:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|926448
|Filename:
|DOD_110362046
|Length:
|01:11:19
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
