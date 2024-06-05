Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Performance Like No Other

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson, Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales and Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Musicians with “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band and the Parris Island Marine Band came together in concert at the May River High School, Bluffton, S.C. May 18, 2024. The performance highlighted the Marine Music Program as well as allowed Low Country residents to witness the bands perform together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales, Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace and Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 14:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926447
    VIRIN: 240518-M-MO236-1001
    Filename: DOD_110362045
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Performance Like No Other, by LCpl Kenneth Johnson, LCpl Jordy Morales and LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    percussion
    Conductor
    Concert
    Band
    President's Own
    Flutist

