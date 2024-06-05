A Performance Like No Other

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Musicians with “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band and the Parris Island Marine Band came together in concert at the May River High School, Bluffton, S.C. May 18, 2024. The performance highlighted the Marine Music Program as well as allowed Low Country residents to witness the bands perform together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales, Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace and Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)