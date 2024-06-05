U.S. Marine Musicians with “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band and the Parris Island Marine Band came together in concert at the May River High School, Bluffton, S.C. May 18, 2024. The performance highlighted the Marine Music Program as well as allowed Low Country residents to witness the bands perform together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales, Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace and Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 14:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926447
|VIRIN:
|240518-M-MO236-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110362045
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Performance Like No Other, by LCpl Kenneth Johnson, LCpl Jordy Morales and LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT