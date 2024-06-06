U.S. Air Force biomedical equipment technicians provide aid to Peruvian medical facilities during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Iquitos, Peru, June 5, 2024. Throughout the exercise, the BMETs have been able to support partner-nation forces by installing, inspecting, repairing, calibrating, and modifying biomedical equipment and support systems to ensure they are capable of treating patients safely and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 14:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926445
|VIRIN:
|240605-F-BE826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110362039
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|PE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BMET aid to Peruvian medical facilities during RS24, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT