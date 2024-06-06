BMET aid to Peruvian medical facilities during RS24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force biomedical equipment technicians provide aid to Peruvian medical facilities during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Iquitos, Peru, June 5, 2024. Throughout the exercise, the BMETs have been able to support partner-nation forces by installing, inspecting, repairing, calibrating, and modifying biomedical equipment and support systems to ensure they are capable of treating patients safely and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)