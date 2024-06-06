Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BMET aid to Peruvian medical facilities during RS24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PERU

    06.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    U.S. Air Force biomedical equipment technicians provide aid to Peruvian medical facilities during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Iquitos, Peru, June 5, 2024. Throughout the exercise, the BMETs have been able to support partner-nation forces by installing, inspecting, repairing, calibrating, and modifying biomedical equipment and support systems to ensure they are capable of treating patients safely and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 14:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926445
    VIRIN: 240605-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110362039
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: PE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BMET aid to Peruvian medical facilities during RS24, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Peru
    BMET
    LSGE
    RS24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT