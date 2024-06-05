USS John P. Murtha Commemorates the 82nd Anniversary of the Battle of Midway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Midway, June 4, 2024. John P. Murtha is designed to field an integrated amphibious force that can support operational commands around the globe with both strike and amphibious capabilities. John P. Murtha is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)