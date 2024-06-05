Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha Commemorates the 82nd Anniversary of the Battle of Midway

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Midway, June 4, 2024. John P. Murtha is designed to field an integrated amphibious force that can support operational commands around the globe with both strike and amphibious capabilities. John P. Murtha is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 12:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926432
    VIRIN: 240604-N-YT019-1001
    Filename: DOD_110361696
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    USS Midway
    U.S. Navy
    USS John P. Murtha
    ESG3

