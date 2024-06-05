Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Midway, June 4, 2024. John P. Murtha is designed to field an integrated amphibious force that can support operational commands around the globe with both strike and amphibious capabilities. John P. Murtha is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 12:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926432
|VIRIN:
|240604-N-YT019-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110361696
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS John P. Murtha Commemorates the 82nd Anniversary of the Battle of Midway, by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
