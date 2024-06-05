The United Service Organization (USO) hosted a barbecue event attended by 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade troopers to welcome several senior USO executives and distinguished donors to the USO, in Powidz, Poland, June 5, 2024. Several visitors from military affiliated organizations, including the USO president Jack Crouch, attended the USO event to see the organization serving soldiers while they're stationed in Europe. (U.S. Army video produced by Spc. Steven Day)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 12:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926430
|VIRIN:
|060624-Z-WV576-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110361622
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USO barbecue event on FOS Powidz, Poland, by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT