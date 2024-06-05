Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USO barbecue event on FOS Powidz, Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    06.05.2024

    Video by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    The United Service Organization (USO) hosted a barbecue event attended by 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade troopers to welcome several senior USO executives and distinguished donors to the USO, in Powidz, Poland, June 5, 2024. Several visitors from military affiliated organizations, including the USO president Jack Crouch, attended the USO event to see the organization serving soldiers while they're stationed in Europe. (U.S. Army video produced by Spc. Steven Day)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 12:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926430
    VIRIN: 060624-Z-WV576-1003
    Filename: DOD_110361622
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: POWIDZ, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO barbecue event on FOS Powidz, Poland, by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    Distinguished Visitors Visit
    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade
    FirstTeam | LiveTheLegend | WeAreTheCAV | DIVARTY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT