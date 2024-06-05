Alejandra Lopez, the USO center operations manager, hosts a barbecue event for the soldiers stationed in Powidz, Poland, including troopers of the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, to welcome senior executives and distinguished donors to the USO, June 5, 2024. Lopez describes her feelings about working for the USO to serve soldiers stationed in Europe, expressing pride in the privilege to host occasions like this. Several visitors from military affiliated organizations, including the USO president Jack Crouch, attended the USO event to see the organization serving soldiers while they're stationed in Europe. (U.S. Army video produced by Spc. Steven Day)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 12:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|926429
|VIRIN:
|060624-Z-WV576-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110361620
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A-Roll Interview w/ Alejandra Lopez, USO Manager, Powidz, Poland, by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT