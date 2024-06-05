A-Roll Interview w/ Alejandra Lopez, USO Manager, Powidz, Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alejandra Lopez, the USO center operations manager, hosts a barbecue event for the soldiers stationed in Powidz, Poland, including troopers of the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, to welcome senior executives and distinguished donors to the USO, June 5, 2024. Lopez describes her feelings about working for the USO to serve soldiers stationed in Europe, expressing pride in the privilege to host occasions like this. Several visitors from military affiliated organizations, including the USO president Jack Crouch, attended the USO event to see the organization serving soldiers while they're stationed in Europe. (U.S. Army video produced by Spc. Steven Day)