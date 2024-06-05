Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-Roll Interview w/ Alejandra Lopez, USO Manager, Powidz, Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    06.05.2024

    Video by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Alejandra Lopez, the USO center operations manager, hosts a barbecue event for the soldiers stationed in Powidz, Poland, including troopers of the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, to welcome senior executives and distinguished donors to the USO, June 5, 2024. Lopez describes her feelings about working for the USO to serve soldiers stationed in Europe, expressing pride in the privilege to host occasions like this. Several visitors from military affiliated organizations, including the USO president Jack Crouch, attended the USO event to see the organization serving soldiers while they're stationed in Europe. (U.S. Army video produced by Spc. Steven Day)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 12:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 926429
    VIRIN: 060624-Z-WV576-1001
    Filename: DOD_110361620
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: POWIDZ, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-Roll Interview w/ Alejandra Lopez, USO Manager, Powidz, Poland, by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    Distinguished Visitors Visit
    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade
    FirstTeam | LiveTheLegend | WeAreTheCAV | DIVARTY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT