    A-Roll Interview w/ JD Crouch, President and CEO of USO

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    06.05.2024

    Video by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Jack Crouch, the president and CEO of the USO, attends a
    barbecue event to visit U.S. military leaders and soldiers,
    including troopers of the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment
    Brigade during their deployment in Powidz, Poland, June 5,
    2024. Crouch describes his feelings about operating the USO to serve the soldiers who are stationed all around the world and his pride having the ability to attend events like this with the soldiers serving in Europe. Several distinguished visitors from military affiliated organizations attended the USO event to see the organization serving soldiers while they're stationed in Europe. (U.S. Army video produced by Spc. Steven Day)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 12:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 926427
    VIRIN: 060624-Z-WV576-1002
    Filename: DOD_110361616
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: POWIDZ, PL

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, A-Roll Interview w/ JD Crouch, President and CEO of USO, by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USO
    Distinguished Visitors Visit
    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade
    FirstTeam | LiveTheLegend | WeAreTheCAV | DIVARTY

