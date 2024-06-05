A-Roll Interview w/ JD Crouch, President and CEO of USO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jack Crouch, the president and CEO of the USO, attends a

barbecue event to visit U.S. military leaders and soldiers,

including troopers of the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment

Brigade during their deployment in Powidz, Poland, June 5,

2024. Crouch describes his feelings about operating the USO to serve the soldiers who are stationed all around the world and his pride having the ability to attend events like this with the soldiers serving in Europe. Several distinguished visitors from military affiliated organizations attended the USO event to see the organization serving soldiers while they're stationed in Europe. (U.S. Army video produced by Spc. Steven Day)