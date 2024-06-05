Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll: 347th Rescue Group supports Atlas V CFT launch

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Members of the 347th Rescue Group from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, conduct pre-flight operations at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, June 1, 2024. The team from Moody supported the Atlas V rocket Orbital Crew Flight Test mission, which launched two astronauts from Space Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. This was the first time since 1968 astronauts were launched from CCSFS and the first time ever from a Space Force installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 14:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926421
    VIRIN: 240605-X-BY642-9001
    Filename: DOD_110361589
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    PJ
    rocket launch
    pararescuemen
    HC-130J Combat King II
    347th Rescue Group
    HH-60W

