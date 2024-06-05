Members of the 347th Rescue Group from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, conduct pre-flight operations at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, June 1, 2024. The team from Moody supported the Atlas V rocket Orbital Crew Flight Test mission, which launched two astronauts from Space Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. This was the first time since 1968 astronauts were launched from CCSFS and the first time ever from a Space Force installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 14:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926421
|VIRIN:
|240605-X-BY642-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110361589
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll: 347th Rescue Group supports Atlas V CFT launch, by TSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT