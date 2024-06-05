B-roll: 347th Rescue Group supports Atlas V CFT launch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 347th Rescue Group from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, conduct pre-flight operations at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, June 1, 2024. The team from Moody supported the Atlas V rocket Orbital Crew Flight Test mission, which launched two astronauts from Space Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. This was the first time since 1968 astronauts were launched from CCSFS and the first time ever from a Space Force installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell)