Army Heritage Month Testimonial from Spc. Kellys Rivera Arce

Spc. Kellys Rivera Arce, an indirect fire infantryman with the 1st Cavalry Division's Honor Guard, gives a testimony during Army Heritage Month June 6, 2024, in Boleslawiec, Poland. In May 2019, the secretary of the Army approved Army Directive 2019-20 implementing Army Heritage Month into the Army’s equal opportunity program to honor those who have served in the Army over the past 249 years. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)