    Pharmacy “How to” video

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    A guide to filling prescriptions at the 628th Medical Squadron Pharmacy, on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 6, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 11:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926414
    VIRIN: 240606-F-DF736-1001
    Filename: DOD_110361497
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Pharmacy “How to” video, by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pharmacy
    Joint Base Charleston
    628MDG

