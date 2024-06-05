A guide to filling prescriptions at the 628th Medical Squadron Pharmacy, on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 6, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 11:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926414
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-DF736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110361497
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pharmacy “How to” video, by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
