USCG, Peruvian Coast Guard conduct counter-terrorism, vessel boarding training during Resolute Sentinel 2024

U.S. Coast Guardsmen with the Maritime Security Response Team West and Peruvian Coast Guardsmen perform counter-terrorism, compliant and non-compliant vessel boarding procedures during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Iquitos, Peru, May 31, 2024. The U.S. and Peruvian Coast Guard vessel boarding training is one of several training exercises designed to strengthen agility and interoperability on security challenges with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)