Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCG, Peruvian Coast Guard conduct counter-terrorism, vessel boarding training during Resolute Sentinel 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIMA, PERU

    05.31.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen with the Maritime Security Response Team West and Peruvian Coast Guardsmen perform counter-terrorism, compliant and non-compliant vessel boarding procedures during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Iquitos, Peru, May 31, 2024. The U.S. and Peruvian Coast Guard vessel boarding training is one of several training exercises designed to strengthen agility and interoperability on security challenges with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 12:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926413
    VIRIN: 240531-F-BE826-1002
    Filename: DOD_110361494
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: LIMA, PE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCG, Peruvian Coast Guard conduct counter-terrorism, vessel boarding training during Resolute Sentinel 2024, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    SOUTHCOM
    MSRT
    Resolute Sentinel
    LSGE
    RS24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT