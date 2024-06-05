In this week’s look around the Air Force, Reservists in space-related specialties can now apply for full-time duty in the Space Force, small businesses learn how they can help in the effort to reoptimize for Great Power Competition, and the Smart Start breakfast program gets a test run at Air Force Inns.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 11:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926409
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-VQ832-4635
|Filename:
|DOD_110361385
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Space Force Transfer Option for Reservists, Small Businesses Help Reoptimization, AF Inns Test Breakfast Program, by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT