REEL/SHORT:
80 years ago, nearly 73,000 U.S. troops shouldered what Dwight D. Eisenhower called a “great and noble undertaking” when they landed on Normandy — some by parachute, some by glider, and some by boat. For most of them, it was the first time they would step foot on the European continent. For many, it would also be the last. This day, we remember them all.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 12:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926408
|VIRIN:
|240605-A-MJ406-1443
|PIN:
|10101
|Filename:
|DOD_110361378
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|CARENTAN, FR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, DDAY 80 "A Step", by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT