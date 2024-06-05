DDAY 80 "A Step"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



80 years ago, nearly 73,000 U.S. troops shouldered what Dwight D. Eisenhower called a “great and noble undertaking” when they landed on Normandy — some by parachute, some by glider, and some by boat. For most of them, it was the first time they would step foot on the European continent. For many, it would also be the last. This day, we remember them all.