    DDAY 80 "A Step"

    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    REEL/SHORT:

    80 years ago, nearly 73,000 U.S. troops shouldered what Dwight D. Eisenhower called a “great and noble undertaking” when they landed on Normandy — some by parachute, some by glider, and some by boat. For most of them, it was the first time they would step foot on the European continent. For many, it would also be the last. This day, we remember them all.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 12:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926408
    VIRIN: 240605-A-MJ406-1443
    PIN: 10101
    Filename: DOD_110361378
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: CARENTAN, FR

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    DDAY
    DDAY80

