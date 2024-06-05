Sgt. 1st Class Roman Grijalva of the U.S. Army Parachute Team exits a C-130 Aircraft for a wing suit jump on 3 June 2024. The parachute jump was part of the 80th Anniversary of D-Day commemoration ceremonies in Normandy, France.(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Roman Grijalva)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926407
|VIRIN:
|240603-A-id671-2895
|Filename:
|DOD_110361363
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Soldiers from Army Golden Knights jump in Normandy, France for D-Day commemoration ceremonies, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT