    80th Anniversary of D-Day at Normandy American Cemetery

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Courtesy Video

    American Battle Monuments Commission

    On June 6, 2024, we will remember the stories and sacrifices of those who participated in the Allied landings in Normandy. Join us via live stream from the Normandy American Cemetery as we remember those who never left the beaches of Normandy.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 12:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 926406
    Filename: DOD_110361307
    Length: 01:16:43
    Location: NORMANDY, FR

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 80th Anniversary of D-Day at Normandy American Cemetery, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    80th Anniversary
    DDay80

