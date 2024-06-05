80th Anniversary of D-Day at Normandy American Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On June 6, 2024, we will remember the stories and sacrifices of those who participated in the Allied landings in Normandy. Join us via live stream from the Normandy American Cemetery as we remember those who never left the beaches of Normandy.