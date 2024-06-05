Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Space Force Transfer Option for Reservists, Small Businesses Help Reoptimization, AF Inns Test Breakfast Program

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, Reservists in space-related specialties can now apply for full-time duty in the Space Force, small businesses learn how they can help in the effort to reoptimize for Great Power Competition, and the Smart Start breakfast program gets a test run at Air Force Inns.

