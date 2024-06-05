Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Joseph Creekmore Soldier Spotlight

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Joseph Creekmore, practical nurse specialist, 167th Medical Augmentation Detachment, tells us about why he serves in the U.S. Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 10:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926398
    VIRIN: 240606-A-MP101-7720
    Filename: DOD_110361191
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Joseph Creekmore Soldier Spotlight, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    21st TSC
    USArmy
    30th Med
    StrongEurope
    KnowYourArmy
    BeAllYouCanBe

