USAREC National Educator’s Tour continues with Day 2

U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) National Educator's Tour kicks off its second day at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 4, 2024. The purpose of the tour is to develop, strengthen, and enrich relationships with educational leaders and decision makers in the educational field, and to amplify Army awareness, increase understanding of Army-offered training and education benefits, expand school access and enhance relationships in support of the USAREC recruiting mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs and Pfc. Santiago Lepper)