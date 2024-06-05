Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREC National Educator’s Tour continues with Day 2

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Video by Pfc. Santiago Lepper 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) National Educator's Tour kicks off its second day at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 4, 2024. The purpose of the tour is to develop, strengthen, and enrich relationships with educational leaders and decision makers in the educational field, and to amplify Army awareness, increase understanding of Army-offered training and education benefits, expand school access and enhance relationships in support of the USAREC recruiting mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs and Pfc. Santiago Lepper)

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    U.S. Army Recruiting Command
    National Educator's Tour

