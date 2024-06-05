Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JEMX wrap-up

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    The Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise JEMX, is an annual event that brings together medical personnel from multiple U.S. military branches, components, and NATO partners to engage in realistic combat care. This year’s event took place June 2-7, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. JEMX 2024 is a combined training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees received professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, fresh whole blood, care of military working dogs, and air transport capabilities (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)

    Featuring:
    LT. Col. Dan Brillhart
    Medical Director, JEMX
    Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 11:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926391
    VIRIN: 240605-A-YF238-2001
    Filename: DOD_110361113
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: BELL, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TEXAS, US

    68W
    222ndBOD
    Combatmedic
    63rdReadinessdivision
    JEMX2024

