JEMX wrap-up

The Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise JEMX, is an annual event that brings together medical personnel from multiple U.S. military branches, components, and NATO partners to engage in realistic combat care. This year’s event took place June 2-7, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. JEMX 2024 is a combined training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees received professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, fresh whole blood, care of military working dogs, and air transport capabilities (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)



Featuring:

LT. Col. Dan Brillhart

Medical Director, JEMX

Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center