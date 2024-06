Best Redleg Competition Winners 2024 - 13J - 25th Infantry Division - 2nd Lt. Richard Weikle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2nd Lt. Richard Weikle, a 13J in Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, talks about his experience competing in the Gen. Raymond T. Odierno Best Redleg Competition 2024. He and his squad were crowned the Best Redlegs for their MOS. They went through a week of grueling tasks, including the Army Combat Fitness Test, Peden Confidence Obstacle Course, ESB lanes, an 11.5-mile ruck, night infiltration and more.



The U.S. Army Field Artillery School (USAFAS) and the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill (USAFCoEFS) hosted the inaugural 2024 GEN. Raymond T. Odierno Best Redleg Competition at Fort Sill, Oklahoma from May 9-14, 2024 to identify the top howitzer crews, fire direction centers (FDC) sections and fire support teams (FiST) from across the U.S. Army. Testing focused on Field Artillery fundamentals in a representative tactical scenario that promotes technical competence, professionalism and brilliance in the basics.



The Gen. Raymond T. Odierno Best Redleg Competition is an integral part of the Field Artillery Branch’s pursuit of excellence and continuous effort to enhance the overall combat effectiveness of the Field Artillery warfighter to provide timely and accurate fires. This inaugural event will focus on the fundamentals, promote esprit de corps and the exchange of best practices through healthy competition and rivalry.