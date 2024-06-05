Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Biden, Austin Speak at D-Day Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and world leaders take part in a ceremony on the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion at the Normandy American Cemetery in France.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 09:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 926386
    Filename: DOD_110361086
    Length: 01:16:22
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Biden, Austin Speak at D-Day Event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT