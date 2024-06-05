President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and world leaders take part in a ceremony on the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion at the Normandy American Cemetery in France.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 09:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|926386
|Filename:
|DOD_110361086
|Length:
|01:16:22
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Biden, Austin Speak at D-Day Event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
