157th Intro Flight Program Shows Success

The 157th Air Refueling Wing Intro Program at Pease Air National Guard Base prepares trainees to be successful at Air Force Basic Military Training June 1, 2024, Pease ANGB, New Hampshire. Since implementing the program the 157th ARW has seen 31% honor graduate rate compared to the Air National Guards average of 11%. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)