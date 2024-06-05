Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    157th Intro Flight Program Shows Success

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    The 157th Air Refueling Wing Intro Program at Pease Air National Guard Base prepares trainees to be successful at Air Force Basic Military Training June 1, 2024, Pease ANGB, New Hampshire. Since implementing the program the 157th ARW has seen 31% honor graduate rate compared to the Air National Guards average of 11%. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 08:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926384
    VIRIN: 240601-Z-VC885-1001
    Filename: DOD_110360963
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US

    Trainees
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Pease Air National Guard Base
    Intro Program

