    NSA Naples Security Training

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    Video highlighting a recent training exercise conducted by the NSA Naples Security forces. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 08:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926383
    VIRIN: 240605-N-EB640-1001
    Filename: DOD_110360936
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples Security Training, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security
    AFN
    Navy
    Training

