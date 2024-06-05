Video highlighting a recent training exercise conducted by the NSA Naples Security forces. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 08:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926383
|VIRIN:
|240605-N-EB640-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110360936
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA Naples Security Training, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT