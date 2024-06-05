Video compiled of WW2 footage and modern day footage of the wreckage at Normandy along with Dwight D. Eisenhower's speech to the troops. The video was made utilizing Adobe Premeire.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 08:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926382
|VIRIN:
|240603-N-OZ224-1002
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110360935
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D-DAY 80TH ANNIVERSARY, by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
