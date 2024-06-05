Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-DAY 80TH ANNIVERSARY

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    Video compiled of WW2 footage and modern day footage of the wreckage at Normandy along with Dwight D. Eisenhower's speech to the troops. The video was made utilizing Adobe Premeire.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 08:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926382
    VIRIN: 240603-N-OZ224-1002
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110360935
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    #Navy #Mayport #Jacksonville #Florida

