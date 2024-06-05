Engineer Advisor Team trains new Philippine Army combat engineer unit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Engineer Company Advisor Team 6520, 5th Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Regiment, 54th Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB), instructs a tactical movement class to the Philippine Army’s 501st Combat Engineer Regiment during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 3, 2024. SFABs are specialized U.S. Army units with the core mission to advise, support, liaise, and assess operations with allied and partner nations.



JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger)