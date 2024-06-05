Netherland Marine Corps trainees conduct live fire training exercises at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Grafenwoehr, Germany June 4, 2024. 7ATC provides and projects ready, combat credible forces to U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. European Command, while testing and strengthening interoperability with Allies and Partners to support theater operations and drive readiness within NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)
|06.04.2024
|06.06.2024 07:59
|Video Productions
|926380
|240604-A-QM436-8588
|DOD_110360875
|00:01:21
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|0
|0
This work, Netherlands Marine Corps Live Fire Training, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
