Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th AAMDC Honors D-Day 80 in Normandy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOUESVILLE, FRANCE

    06.03.2024

    Video by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Col. Lisa Bartel, Deputy Commanding Officer of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, delivers remarks at a D-Day 80 observance on June 3 in Houesville, France. This observance marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France. Bartel honored the four U.S. soldiers who were killed and the local citizens of Houesville who decorated their graves in honor of their sacrifice. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Alexander Watkins).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 07:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926377
    VIRIN: 240603-A-KX519-4019
    Filename: DOD_110360868
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: HOUESVILLE, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC Honors D-Day 80 in Normandy, by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    ShieldofVictory
    WWII80inEurope
    DDay80

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT