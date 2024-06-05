10th AAMDC Honors D-Day 80 in Normandy

U.S. Army Col. Lisa Bartel, Deputy Commanding Officer of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, delivers remarks at a D-Day 80 observance on June 3 in Houesville, France. This observance marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France. Bartel honored the four U.S. soldiers who were killed and the local citizens of Houesville who decorated their graves in honor of their sacrifice. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Alexander Watkins).
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 07:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926377
|VIRIN:
|240603-A-KX519-4019
|Filename:
|DOD_110360868
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|HOUESVILLE, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
