    Netherlands Marine Corps Live Fire Training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.30.2024

    Video by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    Netherland Marine Corps trainees conduct live fire training exercises at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Grafenwoehr, Germany May 30, 2024. 7ATC provides and projects ready, combat credible forces to U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. European Command, while testing and strengthening interoperability with Allies and Partners to support theater operations and drive readiness within NATO. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 07:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926373
    VIRIN: 240530-A-EF519-6519
    Filename: DOD_110360792
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Netherlands Marine Corps Live Fire Training, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

