Netherlands Marine Corps Live Fire Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926371" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Netherland Marine Corps trainees conduct live fire training exercises at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Grafenwoehr, Germany May 31, 2024. 7ATC provides and projects ready, combat credible forces to U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. European Command, while testing and strengthening interoperability with Allies and Partners to support theater operations and drive readiness within NATO. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)