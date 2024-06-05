Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Job in 60 Seconds - Contracting

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.30.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    A contracting specialist at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility demonstrates the day-to-day duties of his job, May 30, 2024. Contracting specialists are responsible for ensuring every detail is covered while preparing and negotiating contracts. (U.S. Air Force Video)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 04:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926369
    VIRIN: 240530-X-YW354-1001
    Filename: DOD_110360673
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, Air Force Job in 60 Seconds - Contracting, by SSgt Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Contracting
    AFCENT
    AF Job in 60 Seconds

