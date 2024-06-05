A contracting specialist at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility demonstrates the day-to-day duties of his job, May 30, 2024. Contracting specialists are responsible for ensuring every detail is covered while preparing and negotiating contracts. (U.S. Air Force Video)
This work, Air Force Job in 60 Seconds - Contracting, by SSgt Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
