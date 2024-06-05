B-roll of 467th Engineer Detachment firefighters conducting their monthly checks of fire hydrants and fire trucks at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 5, 2024. These firefighters manage firefighting, rescue operations, salvage efforts, fire protection, and emergency responses to hazardous materials incidents. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 04:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926362
|VIRIN:
|240605-A-JR370-4174
|Filename:
|DOD_110360605
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Monthly Fire Hydrant Check at MKAB: B-Roll, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT