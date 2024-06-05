Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monthly Fire Hydrant Check at MKAB: B-Roll

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    06.05.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    B-roll of 467th Engineer Detachment firefighters conducting their monthly checks of fire hydrants and fire trucks at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 5, 2024. These firefighters manage firefighting, rescue operations, salvage efforts, fire protection, and emergency responses to hazardous materials incidents. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 04:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926362
    VIRIN: 240605-A-JR370-4174
    Filename: DOD_110360605
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monthly Fire Hydrant Check at MKAB: B-Roll, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Firefighters
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    DepartmentofDefense(DoD)

