    SIGHTS AND SOUNDS-KUJUKUSHIMA RESORT

    JAPAN

    06.04.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    AFN Sasebo visited the Kujukushima Pearl Resort in Sasebo city on June 5, 2024. The visit was to gain a deeper understanding into the tourist location and the history of pearls in the Kujuku Islands. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 01:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926359
    VIRIN: 240605-N-PE072-9688
    Filename: DOD_110360300
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Japan
    AFN Sasebo
    Kujukushima Aquarium
    Kujukushima
    Sights & Sounds

