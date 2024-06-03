JEMX 2024: B-roll – Role 2 & EVAC lane

B-roll video. Interior shots of medical personnel conducting an x-ray, placing a blood collection tube in a centrifuge, securing an IV catheter and cricothyrotomy tube on K9 mannequins. Exterior scenes include medical personnel calling in a nine-line medevac, conducting blood sweeps, handoff to crew chief, loading patient onto helicopter, and medevac lift off, at the Mission Simulation Training Complex on Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 4, 2024. Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024 is a combined training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, fresh whole blood, care of military working dogs, and air transport capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Dean John Kd De Dios)
|06.05.2024
|06.05.2024 23:36
|B-Roll
|926357
|240605-A-MC011-3001
|DOD_110360138
|00:01:00
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|1
|1
