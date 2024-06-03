Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JEMX 2024: B-roll – Role 2 & EVAC lane

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Spc. Dean DeDios 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    B-roll video. Interior shots of medical personnel conducting an x-ray, placing a blood collection tube in a centrifuge, securing an IV catheter and cricothyrotomy tube on K9 mannequins. Exterior scenes include medical personnel calling in a nine-line medevac, conducting blood sweeps, handoff to crew chief, loading patient onto helicopter, and medevac lift off, at the Mission Simulation Training Complex on Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 4, 2024. Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024 is a combined training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, fresh whole blood, care of military working dogs, and air transport capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Dean John Kd De Dios)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 23:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926357
    VIRIN: 240605-A-MC011-3001
    Filename: DOD_110360138
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    This work, JEMX 2024: B-roll – Role 2 & EVAC lane, by SPC Dean DeDios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    222nd BOD
    Role 2
    UH-72
    Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise
    JEMX 2024

