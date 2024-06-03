2ID Command Team Talks About New Food Pantry

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William D. Taylor, commanding general of 2nd Infantry Division (2ID) and Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Franko, division command sergeant major for 2ID, visit American Forces Network Humphreys to discuss Republic of Korea - U.S. Combined Division and their upcoming food pantry opening during a radio interview on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 6, 2024. The speakers explained that 2ID is the only combined division in the entire U.S. Army. Units are comprised of over 14,000 soldiers, including Korean Augmentations To the U.S. Army (KATUSAs), ROK Army officers and civilians. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)