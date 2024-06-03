Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ID Command Team Talks About New Food Pantry

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.06.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William D. Taylor, commanding general of 2nd Infantry Division (2ID) and Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Franko, division command sergeant major for 2ID, visit American Forces Network Humphreys to discuss Republic of Korea - U.S. Combined Division and their upcoming food pantry opening during a radio interview on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 6, 2024. The speakers explained that 2ID is the only combined division in the entire U.S. Army. Units are comprised of over 14,000 soldiers, including Korean Augmentations To the U.S. Army (KATUSAs), ROK Army officers and civilians. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 01:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 926351
    VIRIN: 240605-A-KQ035-1001
    Filename: DOD_110360042
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    2nd Infantry Division
    2ID
    food pantry
    Republic of Korea - U.S. Combined Division
    William D. Taylor
    Kenneth Franko

