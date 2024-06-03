U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and a Philippine Marine with Marine Corps Intelligence Battalion, share their experiences and involvement with the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, May 23, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 21:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926349
|VIRIN:
|240523-M-MI096-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110359979
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of ACDC Pt. 2, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT