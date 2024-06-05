Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd LCT volunteers at local elementary school with Philippine Marines

    PASUQUIN, ILOCOS NORTE, PHILIPPINES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10, support a graduation event for Cababaan Elementary School during the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, May 30-31, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 21:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926348
    VIRIN: 240530-M-MI096-1001
    Filename: DOD_110359951
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: PASUQUIN, ILOCOS NORTE, PH

    TAGS

    ACDC
    PMC
    3rd MLR
    3rd LCT
    Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum
    3rd LLB

