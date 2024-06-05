U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10, support a graduation event for Cababaan Elementary School during the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, May 30-31, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 21:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926348
|VIRIN:
|240530-M-MI096-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110359951
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|PASUQUIN, ILOCOS NORTE, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd LCT volunteers at local elementary school with Philippine Marines, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
