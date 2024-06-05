Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JEMX 2024: B-roll - Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Richard Cole 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    B-roll video. Exterior shot of two soldiers carrying another soldier on a litter, role playing as a casualty. Interior scenes include medical service members administering medical care to role players and a military working dog, at the Elijah Military Operation in Urban Terrain facility, Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 5, 2024. Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024 is a combined training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, fresh whole blood, care of military working dogs, and air transport capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Richard Cole)

