JEMX 2024: B-roll - Tactical Combat Casualty Care

B-roll video. Exterior shot of two soldiers carrying another soldier on a litter, role playing as a casualty. Interior scenes include medical service members administering medical care to role players and a military working dog, at the Elijah Military Operation in Urban Terrain facility, Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 5, 2024. Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024 is a combined training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, fresh whole blood, care of military working dogs, and air transport capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Richard Cole)