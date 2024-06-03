JEMX 2024: B-roll – Role 1 UTF 50 lane

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video. Exterior shots of Soldiers carrying a medical mannequin out of a tunnel. Interior scenes include combat medics administering medical care to mannequins in a simulated field hospital, applying tourniquets and chest seals at a simulated role one field hospital on Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 5, 2024. Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024 is a combined training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, fresh whole blood, care of military working dogs, and air transport capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)