B-roll video. Exterior shots of Soldiers carrying a medical mannequin out of a tunnel. Interior scenes include combat medics administering medical care to mannequins in a simulated field hospital, applying tourniquets and chest seals at a simulated role one field hospital on Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 5, 2024. Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024 is a combined training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, fresh whole blood, care of military working dogs, and air transport capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)
|06.05.2024
|06.05.2024 23:31
|B-Roll
|926344
|240605-A-YF238-1001
|DOD_110359890
|00:00:58
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|BELL, CALIFORNIA, US
|KILLEEN, TEXAS, US
|1
|1
This work, JEMX 2024: B-roll – Role 1 UTF 50 lane, by SGT Brandon Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
