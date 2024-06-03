U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Echo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, demonstrate the abilities of the FIM-92 Stinger, a man-portable air defense system during the 11th iteration of Eager Lion, Jordan, May 23, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Duy Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 19:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926335
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-EJ424-9093
|Filename:
|DOD_110359785
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|JO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Eager Lion 2024 - Stinger LFX, by CPT Duy Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT