    Eager Lion 2024 - Stinger LFX

    JORDAN

    05.23.2024

    Video by Capt. Duy Nguyen 

    31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Echo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, demonstrate the abilities of the FIM-92 Stinger, a man-portable air defense system during the 11th iteration of Eager Lion, Jordan, May 23, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Duy Nguyen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 19:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926335
    VIRIN: 240523-A-EJ424-9093
    Filename: DOD_110359785
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: JO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eager Lion 2024 - Stinger LFX, by CPT Duy Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ADA
    AIR DEFENSE
    USCENTCOM
    EAGERLION24

