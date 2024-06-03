Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Next Level Podcast - Episode 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Art Armendariz, Aaron Lebsack, Robert Price and Darian Wilson

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

    Anu Venkatesh, Ph.D., a neuroscientist for the Cyber S&T Department, talks with Michael O’Brien, an engineer with the Cryogenic Electronics and Quantum Research Branch, about why he’s putting quantum SQUIDS in very cold backpacks (as in, -321ºF cold). Hint: the SQUIDS are less...well, squid, and more about superconducting quantum sensors. The two both started their careers at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific as New Professionals (NPs). NIWC Pacific NP hires set out on a two-year path to explore, invent, and find their place in the world of naval information warfare. Anu and Michael are both former NPs - but once an NP, always an NP - who also talk about the different tours they took as NPs, the pursuit of knowledge even in fields they aren’t trained in, and where to rock climb in San Diego. Learn more about NIWC Pacific and how to become an NP at https://www.niwcpacific.navy.mil/Connect/New-Professional-Program

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 17:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 926322
    VIRIN: 240515-N-ZB499-1001
    Filename: DOD_110359593
    Length: 00:28:47
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Next Level Podcast - Episode 1, by Art Armendariz, Aaron Lebsack, Robert Price and Darian Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cryogenics
    electronics engineer
    Cyber S&T
    neuro science

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT