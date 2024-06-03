Next Level Podcast - Episode 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Anu Venkatesh, Ph.D., a neuroscientist for the Cyber S&T Department, talks with Michael O’Brien, an engineer with the Cryogenic Electronics and Quantum Research Branch, about why he’s putting quantum SQUIDS in very cold backpacks (as in, -321ºF cold). Hint: the SQUIDS are less...well, squid, and more about superconducting quantum sensors. The two both started their careers at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific as New Professionals (NPs). NIWC Pacific NP hires set out on a two-year path to explore, invent, and find their place in the world of naval information warfare. Anu and Michael are both former NPs - but once an NP, always an NP - who also talk about the different tours they took as NPs, the pursuit of knowledge even in fields they aren’t trained in, and where to rock climb in San Diego. Learn more about NIWC Pacific and how to become an NP at https://www.niwcpacific.navy.mil/Connect/New-Professional-Program