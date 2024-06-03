Oklahoma National Guard breaks ground on trench warfare lane

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Oklahoma National Guard broke ground on a new state-of-the-art one-way attack trench warfare lane at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma on June 2.



The new range is part of the OKNG’s efforts to provide Citizen-Soldiers with modern, challenging and realistic training areas, which will expose Guardsmen to a variety of threats they may face in conflicts around the globe, said Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma.



“If you watch the war in Ukraine carefully, you see it’s transitioning to something that looks like World War I, where you have to be dug in to survive,” Mancino said. “In Oklahoma, we had a vision of creating a training facility that will allow our Soldiers to learn to fight in those environments. Learn to fight, clear and win in the trenches.”



CG Times:

00:11 - 00:15

Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino

adjutant general for Oklahoma



00:25 - 00:29

Col. Andrew Ballenger

commander, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team



01:20 - 01:24

Col. Shane Riley

Oklahoma National Guard director of military support